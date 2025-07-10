EY introduces AI academy for GenAI talent upskilling

Training modules tailored for various industries

The program takes you from the basics of AI right up to advanced GenAI skills, all laid out in a clear learning path.

It's designed for real-world impact, aiming to help companies earn more, cut costs, and keep customers happy.

Plus, there are special modules for industries like telecom, banking, IT, infrastructure, and FMCG—so it's not just one-size-fits-all.

After training 44,000 of its own people internally, EY is now opening up this expertise to everyone else looking to level up for the future.