EY introduces AI academy for GenAI talent upskilling
Ernst & Young (EY) just rolled out an AI Academy to help employees and businesses get comfortable with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI.
With all the talk about how AI could shake up jobs and boost productivity—EY's own study says 38 million jobs in India might be affected by 2030—this move feels pretty timely.
Training modules tailored for various industries
The program takes you from the basics of AI right up to advanced GenAI skills, all laid out in a clear learning path.
It's designed for real-world impact, aiming to help companies earn more, cut costs, and keep customers happy.
Plus, there are special modules for industries like telecom, banking, IT, infrastructure, and FMCG—so it's not just one-size-fits-all.
After training 44,000 of its own people internally, EY is now opening up this expertise to everyone else looking to level up for the future.