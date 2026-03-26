Air India resumes nonstop flights to Rome after 6 years
Air India just relaunched its nonstop flights between Delhi and Rome, ending a nearly six-year pause.
The first flight took off on March 25, 2026, aiming to strengthen connectivity and support growing travel demand across business and leisure segments (for example, tourists and business travelers).
With Rome back on the map, Air India's European network now covers eight major cities.
The route runs 4 times a week
The new Delhi-Rome route runs four times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) on Boeing 787-8s (think comfy: 18 business seats and 241 in economy).
It's not just about Italy; this route also opens up smoother connections from Delhi to Southeast Asia hotspots like Thailand and Sri Lanka.
Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the move is all about meeting strong demand from people traveling for culture or business between India and Europe.
The inaugural flight even got a warm welcome from Indian embassy officials in Italy!