Air India to expand domestic network with Jaisalmer, Khajuraho flights

Air India , the Tata Group-owned airline, is expanding its domestic network with new routes and enhanced frequencies from October 25, 2026. The carrier will operate daily flights connecting Delhi and Varanasi to Khajuraho. Mumbai will also get a direct connection to Jaisalmer. Gaya will see more frequent services from Delhi, enhancing access to heritage and spiritual destinations across India.

Route details New daily flights on triangular circuit The new routes are part of Air India's Northern Winter Schedule 2026. The airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Jaisalmer, in addition to its existing Delhi-Jaisalmer winter services. These routes are aimed at improving access to some of India's iconic heritage and spiritual destinations. The carrier will operate the daily flights on a triangular circuit with an alternating routing pattern for flexible travel options.

Tourist appeal Connecting heritage and spiritual destinations The Delhi-Khajuraho-Varanasi route has become a popular tourist circuit for travelers looking to explore India's spiritual and artistic heritage. Air India said it combines the ancient ghats and winding lanes of Varanasi with Khajuraho's medieval temple structures. The airline also connects these routes to destinations across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Far East via Delhi as part of a larger plan to connect these destinations with international routes.

Advertisement