Airbnb's stock drops after it warns of slower sales growth Business Aug 08, 2025

Airbnb's stock just took a hit—down as much as 9.1%—after the company said sales growth will likely slow for the second half of 2025.

For Q3, they're expecting revenue between $4.02 and $4.1 billion, which is only about 8% higher than last year and noticeably less than last quarter's pace.