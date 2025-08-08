Airbnb's stock drops after it warns of slower sales growth
Airbnb's stock just took a hit—down as much as 9.1%—after the company said sales growth will likely slow for the second half of 2025.
For Q3, they're expecting revenue between $4.02 and $4.1 billion, which is only about 8% higher than last year and noticeably less than last quarter's pace.
Q2 bookings numbers
While Airbnb pulled in $3.1 billion revenue and $642 million profit in Q2 (up 13%), bookings in North America—where a big chunk of their business comes from—were weaker than expected.
On the flip side, Latin America and Asia Pacific are seeing solid demand.
Services and experiences feature
CEO Brian Chesky says they want to speed things up beyond their current ~10% annual growth rate.
Their new Services and Experiences feature launched in May already drew over 60,000 host applications, with hopes it'll bring in $1 billion+ a year—and they're putting $200 million behind it this year alone.