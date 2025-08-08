Rolls-Royce to set up MRO for IAF's C-130J Super Hercules

Rolls-Royce aims to double its sourcing of complex engine parts

The plan fits into the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap, which aims to boost ties and innovation between both countries.

Abhishek Singh from Rolls-Royce shared that India is seen as a key partner for co-developing new tech.

The company already works with local giants like HAL, Tata, and Force Motors—and now wants to double its sourcing of complex engine parts from India over the next five years.