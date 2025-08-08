Next Article
Rolls-Royce to set up MRO for IAF's C-130J Super Hercules
Rolls-Royce is looking to set up a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center in India for the engines that power the Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules planes.
This move is part of a bigger push between India and the UK to work more closely on aerospace and defense projects.
Rolls-Royce aims to double its sourcing of complex engine parts
The plan fits into the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap, which aims to boost ties and innovation between both countries.
Abhishek Singh from Rolls-Royce shared that India is seen as a key partner for co-developing new tech.
The company already works with local giants like HAL, Tata, and Force Motors—and now wants to double its sourcing of complex engine parts from India over the next five years.