Sensex gains 79 points as Trump-Putin summit talks boost

Nifty settles above 19,500 mark

If the US and Russia can smooth things over, it could mean less drama for India's economy—especially around tariffs on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian oil.

Sectors like IT and pharma led the gains, showing that global politics really do hit close to home.

Plus, with a US trade team visiting India soon and Putin expected, there's a lot at stake for how international deals shape your wallet.