Sensex gains 79 points as Trump-Putin summit talks boost
Indian stock markets closed slightly higher on Thursday, with the Sensex up 79 points and the Nifty gaining 22.
The boost came after news of a possible Trump-Putin summit, which investors hope will cool off global trade tensions.
Nifty settles above 19,500 mark
If the US and Russia can smooth things over, it could mean less drama for India's economy—especially around tariffs on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian oil.
Sectors like IT and pharma led the gains, showing that global politics really do hit close to home.
Plus, with a US trade team visiting India soon and Putin expected, there's a lot at stake for how international deals shape your wallet.