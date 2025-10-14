Airbus A320 overtakes Boeing 737 in total deliveries

Boeing's production capped due to safety concerns

Boeing's been hit hard by issues with its 737 MAX jets—two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019 led to a nearly two-year grounding that hurt both trust and production.

After another emergency landing in January 2024, regulators have capped their output at just 38 planes a month.

While Boeing is working on safety improvements and plans to ramp up production by the end of this year, airlines are still eager for new planes as travel keeps bouncing back.