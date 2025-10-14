Airbus A320 overtakes Boeing 737 in total deliveries
Big news in aviation: the Airbus A320 has now outpaced the Boeing 737 in total deliveries.
As of the end of September 2025, Airbus has delivered 12,257 A320s since launching in 1988—just edging past Boeing's 12,254 deliveries of the 737 since its debut back in 1968.
This shift comes as Boeing faces ongoing safety concerns and tighter production rules.
Boeing's production capped due to safety concerns
Boeing's been hit hard by issues with its 737 MAX jets—two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019 led to a nearly two-year grounding that hurt both trust and production.
After another emergency landing in January 2024, regulators have capped their output at just 38 planes a month.
While Boeing is working on safety improvements and plans to ramp up production by the end of this year, airlines are still eager for new planes as travel keeps bouncing back.