Airbus trims 2025 delivery goals after quality hiccup Business Dec 03, 2025

Airbus is lowering its aircraft delivery target for this year from 820 to about 790 planes because of quality issues with A320 fuselage panels.

Over 600 jets—both flying and in production—are being checked, but Airbus says it's still on track for its financial goals, aiming for around €7 billion in adjusted earnings before tax and interest.