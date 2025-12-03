Airbus trims 2025 delivery goals after quality hiccup
Airbus is lowering its aircraft delivery target for this year from 820 to about 790 planes because of quality issues with A320 fuselage panels.
Over 600 jets—both flying and in production—are being checked, but Airbus says it's still on track for its financial goals, aiming for around €7 billion in adjusted earnings before tax and interest.
What's behind the change—and how markets reacted
The panel defects trace back to Sofitec Aero SL, a supplier in Spain. While most panels should be fine, Airbus isn't taking chances and is doing extra inspections.
Interestingly, investors didn't seem too worried—the company's stock actually went up after the news, likely because their profit outlook stayed strong.
Still, ongoing supply chain headaches are making life tough for both Airbus and Boeing across the industry.