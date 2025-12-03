upGrad cuts losses in FY25, keeps growth steady

Leaner operations and big moves ahead

upGrad's push for profitability paid off—operating loss dropped sharply by 81%.

The company is making bold moves too: it's eyeing acquisitions like BYJU'S parent Think & Learn, talking share-swaps with Unacademy, and recently raised $60 million from Temasek (total funding now nearly $329 million).

All this comes as co-founder Mayank Kumar stepped down as managing director to start his own venture.