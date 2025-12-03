Next Article
upGrad cuts losses in FY25, keeps growth steady
Business
Edtech player upGrad managed to shrink its losses by half this year, even though revenue growth was modest.
For FY25, revenue edged up 5.5% to ₹1,569.3 crore, but the real win was net loss dropping 51% to ₹273.7 crore and expenses coming down by 8%.
Leaner operations and big moves ahead
upGrad's push for profitability paid off—operating loss dropped sharply by 81%.
The company is making bold moves too: it's eyeing acquisitions like BYJU'S parent Think & Learn, talking share-swaps with Unacademy, and recently raised $60 million from Temasek (total funding now nearly $329 million).
All this comes as co-founder Mayank Kumar stepped down as managing director to start his own venture.