Airfloa Rail Technology soars 90% on SME platform Business Sep 18, 2025

Airfloa Rail Technology made a splashy entry on the BSE SME platform this Thursday, with its shares potentially soaring up to 90% above the IPO price of ₹140.

The IPO was a huge hit—oversubscribed by more than 301 times and drawing over 4.1 lakh applications.

Investor interest came from all sides: retail investors alone subscribed to their quota 330 times, while others pushed demand even higher.