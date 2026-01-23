Airlines invited to apply for IndiGo's vacated slots
Business
IndiGo had to cut 10% of its flights in December 2025 after some major scheduling issues, leaving a bunch of airport slots up for grabs.
Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is inviting other airlines to step in and apply for these spots, which were part of IndiGo's busy winter schedule of 2,200 daily flights.
How it works & what's next
To snag one of these slots, airlines need to show they've got extra planes and crew ready—not just reshuffling what they already have.
There's no set deadline yet, but keeping routes connected is a priority.
Some industry folks think the late-night and early-morning slots might not be super popular, but the final call on who gets what will come from a committee led by joint secretary Rubina Ali.