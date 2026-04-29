Airlines split over Navi Mumbai International Airport's capacity and costs Business Apr 29, 2026

The new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has airlines taking sides.

IndiGo is backing the project, saying it could handle way more passengers than predicted, around 8.5 million in its first year alone.

But it is also not thrilled about higher landing charges, which could make flying from NMIA pricier than other airports.