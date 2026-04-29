Airlines split over Navi Mumbai International Airport's capacity and costs
Business
The new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has airlines taking sides.
IndiGo is backing the project, saying it could handle way more passengers than predicted, around 8.5 million in its first year alone.
But it is also not thrilled about higher landing charges, which could make flying from NMIA pricier than other airports.
Air India, IATA flag NMIAs costs
Air India and IATA are not as enthusiastic. Air India's Shashi Chetia pointed out that high tariffs and tricky access could be a headache for airlines.
IATA added that juggling flights from both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai would mean extra costs and complicated logistics unless the infrastructure is really ready to go.