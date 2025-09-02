Airtel Africa's fintech arm IPO in 2026: Report Business Sep 02, 2025

Airtel Africa is getting ready to take its fintech arm, Airtel Money, public in the first half of 2026.

The company is aiming for a valuation topping $4 billion and is in touch with Citi Group regarding the planned IPO.

Investor meetings are lined up in Dubai as they consider listing options like London, the UAE, and other European markets.