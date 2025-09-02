Next Article
Airtel Africa's fintech arm IPO in 2026: Report
Airtel Africa is getting ready to take its fintech arm, Airtel Money, public in the first half of 2026.
The company is aiming for a valuation topping $4 billion and is in touch with Citi Group regarding the planned IPO.
Investor meetings are lined up in Dubai as they consider listing options like London, the UAE, and other European markets.
Airtel Money's growth story
Airtel Money has been on a growth streak—back in 2021, it raised $100 million from Mastercard and $200 million from TPG Inc., putting its value at $2.65 billion then.
Fast forward to early FY26, and it now serves 45.8 million customers with annual transactions hitting $162 billion, riding the wave of Africa's booming fintech scene and youthful energy.