Kraft Heinz is splitting into 2 separate companies Business Sep 02, 2025

Kraft Heinz just announced a major shake-up: they're breaking up into two separate publicly traded companies.

One will handle all the sauces and boxed meals you know—think Heinz ketchup and Kraft Mac & Cheese—while the other will focus on grocery favorites like Oscar Mayer hotdogs and Lunchables.

The official names for these new companies are still under wraps.