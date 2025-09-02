Paisabazaar opens 1st physical store, plans 100 more
Paisabazaar, known for helping people compare loans and credit cards online, just opened its very first physical store in Gurugram.
The idea is to make things easier for folks who prefer in-person help or aren't super comfortable with technology.
CEO Santosh Agarwal shared that this step is about making credit accessible to all Indians in the most transparent way.
Expanding to more cities
Paisabazaar isn't stopping at one location—they're planning to open 100 more stores across big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Outlets in Delhi and Noida are up next.
With over 40 million users and partnerships with 60+ banks and NBFCs, Paisabazaar's new hybrid approach (online plus offline) aims to reach even more people and build trust as India's fintech scene keeps evolving.