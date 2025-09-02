Paisabazaar opens 1st physical store, plans 100 more Business Sep 02, 2025

Paisabazaar, known for helping people compare loans and credit cards online, just opened its very first physical store in Gurugram.

The idea is to make things easier for folks who prefer in-person help or aren't super comfortable with technology.

CEO Santosh Agarwal shared that this step is about making credit accessible to all Indians in the most transparent way.