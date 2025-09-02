Klarna targets $1.27B US IPO as fintech giant's valuation skyrockets Business Sep 02, 2025

Swedish fintech giant Klarna is making its big US debut, planning to raise up to $1.27 billion through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "KLAR."

The launch was delayed earlier this year due to choppy global markets after the US under President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on major trading partners, but the IPO process has since resumed.