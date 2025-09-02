Klarna targets $1.27B US IPO as fintech giant's valuation skyrockets
Swedish fintech giant Klarna is making its big US debut, planning to raise up to $1.27 billion through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "KLAR."
The launch was delayed earlier this year due to choppy global markets after the US under President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on major trading partners, but the IPO process has since resumed.
Klarna's journey from startup to global fintech powerhouse
Klarna and its investors are putting 34.3 million shares up for grabs, priced between $35 and $37 each.
The company's value soared from $5.5 billion to $46.5 billion after major funding rounds in 2020 and 2021, catching lots of investor attention.
Big names like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO—another sign that Klarna's become a serious player in global fintech circles.