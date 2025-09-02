Modi pushes Indian firms to patent semiconductors

Semiconductor Mission and deep tech fund

Modi called semiconductors the backbone of the global economy and said India needs to be self-reliant here.

The ₹76,000-crore Semiconductor Mission—launched back in 2021—supports local chip manufacturing and upgrades.

Meanwhile, investors like Celesta Capital have just announced a $1 billion fund for deep tech startups, with five major domestic semiconductor projects already under construction.

It's all part of making India a real contender in the world of chips.