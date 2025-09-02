Modi pushes Indian firms to patent semiconductors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging Indian companies to secure semiconductor patents, aiming to boost India's role in the global chip game.
This push ties into plans to update the government's Semiconductor Mission and its design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme, which currently provides a subsidy of up to ₹15 crore per startup for chip design.
Semiconductor Mission and deep tech fund
Modi called semiconductors the backbone of the global economy and said India needs to be self-reliant here.
The ₹76,000-crore Semiconductor Mission—launched back in 2021—supports local chip manufacturing and upgrades.
Meanwhile, investors like Celesta Capital have just announced a $1 billion fund for deep tech startups, with five major domestic semiconductor projects already under construction.
It's all part of making India a real contender in the world of chips.