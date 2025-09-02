ASML's India push: What it means for local chip industry
Dutch tech giant ASML is looking to partner with Indian companies, right as PM Modi ramps up efforts to build India's own semiconductor industry.
ASML—famous for its cutting-edge chip-making machines used by TSMC and Samsung—wants to introduce advanced lithography technology here.
The move comes as global trade tensions squeeze ASML's business in China, making India a promising new focus.
ASML's India move could boost local chip efforts
India is aiming to roll out its first homegrown chips by the end of 2025, starting with simpler tech but dreaming big.
While building local chip factories (fabs) will take time and serious investment, teaming up with ASML could potentially fast-track skill-building and tech know-how.
For young engineers and techies, this could mean more opportunities—and a shot at putting India on the global chip map.