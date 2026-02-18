AI's impact on IT sector likened to offshore outsourcing shift

Pai's cautious approach to IT sector

Pai points out that while AI has huge potential, most companies aren't using it fully yet because it's expensive and tough to scale.

He also warns that industry projections point to 92 million jobs being displaced and 170 million new jobs being created, but the timelines for losses and creation may not align, creating transition risk for IT firms.

For now, he's playing it safe with "hold" ratings on big names like Infosys and TCS, but thinks Firstsource is worth a look because of its better risk-reward balance in these uncertain times.