AI's impact: Tech layoffs in 2025

This year, tech companies worldwide are letting go of thousands as AI automation changes the game. Indian giants like TCS and Oracle are cutting middle management and entry-level coding roles, reflecting an industry-wide shift toward people skilled in AI and data science. Numerous tech jobs have disappeared globally so far.

Meta's job cuts Meta is also trimming its team.

TCS plans to lay off about 12,000 employees (roughly 2% of its workforce), while Oracle's phased cuts started with program managers.

Middle management at risk Experts say by next year, up to 20% of Indian companies could lose half their middle managers as AI takes over routine work like reporting and scheduling.

Entry-level coding and repetitive roles—especially in IT, banking, manufacturing, and retail—are increasingly at risk.