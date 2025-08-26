How India's ban on real-money gaming apps impacts advertisers

Impact on IPL, other major sporting events

Dream11 has already pulled its ₹358 crore cricket team sponsorship.

The ban could cut over ₹10,000 crore (about $1.2 billion) from India's digital ad market—no small hit in a space expected to reach $15.9 billion this year.

RMG companies were key players during big events like IPL and made up most of the online gaming revenue last year.

Now, advertisers are scrambling for new sponsors while sports leagues and media platforms face a funding crunch amid all this uncertainty.