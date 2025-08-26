How a woman built ₹10 lakh corpus with ₹5,000/month SIP
A woman in Jamshedpur grew her savings to ₹10 lakh by investing just ₹5,000 every month through SIPs for nearly a decade.
She kept her focus on practical goals like her children's education and health emergencies—proof that steady, patient investing really adds up over time.
When COVID-19 rattled markets, she stayed calm
When markets crashed during COVID-19 in 2020 and her family suggested pulling out, she stuck to her plan.
By not panicking, she let her investments recover and grow.
Her story is a reminder that discipline matters most when things look uncertain.
More women investors from smaller towns are coming forward
She's not alone—more women from smaller towns are starting to invest for important needs like education and healthcare.
Women now make up 18% of ULIP investors and are choosing insurance more often too, showing growing financial confidence across India.