Marks & Spencer launches secondhand clothing store on eBay
Marks & Spencer (M&S) is stepping into the resale game by launching a secondhand clothing store on eBay.
Through their "Another Life" program, you can donate clothes containing at least one M&S item to Oxfam and get a £5 voucher to use when you spend £35 in M&S stores or online.
Since starting the program, M&S has already collected 36.5 million items—proof that sustainable fashion is catching on.
M&S's resale revolution
M&S teamed up with Oxfam and Reskinned to make donating super easy: just use an online form or a QR code in-store, and there's even a free courier option.
Reskinned handles cleaning, repairing, and listing items on eBay; anything that can't be sold gets recycled responsibly.
Oxfam receives 15% of the profits from these sales. With brands like H&M and Primark also jumping into resale, secondhand shopping is definitely becoming part of mainstream fashion in 2025.