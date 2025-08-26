Marks & Spencer launches secondhand clothing store on eBay

M&S's resale revolution

M&S teamed up with Oxfam and Reskinned to make donating super easy: just use an online form or a QR code in-store, and there's even a free courier option.

Reskinned handles cleaning, repairing, and listing items on eBay; anything that can't be sold gets recycled responsibly.

Oxfam receives 15% of the profits from these sales. With brands like H&M and Primark also jumping into resale, secondhand shopping is definitely becoming part of mainstream fashion in 2025.