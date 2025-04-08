Alcatel to sell its made-in-India smartphones via Flipkart
What's the story
After a gap of seven years, French tech company Alcatel is set to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market.
The company has set an initial investment of $30 million for the venture.
Alcatel's business will be handled by Chinese firm TCL Communication, under a trademark license agreement from Nokia.
Alcatel's phones will be made here and shall be sold via Flipkart.
Market approach
Alcatel will focus on this segment
Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer of Alcatel, shared details of the company's Indian strategy.
He said they are working on manufacturing plans and supply chain management.
The first $30 million investment plan will be tweaked according to market response and the models they choose to launch.
Vivek also said Alcatel sees a lot of potential in the ₹20,000-₹25,000 price segment and will launch stylus-equipped phones in this range.
Partnership
Collaboration with Flipkart for smartphone sales
Alcatel has partnered with Flipkart, one of India's top e-commerce platforms, to sell its smartphones online.
The company plans to sell its goods on Flipkart's main website and its quick commerce arm Flipkart Minutes.
Alcatel hopes to launch its made-in-India smartphone by the end of May or early June.
Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer at Alcatel, said they are working with a major electronics manufacturing firm in India for the phones.
Goal
Commitment to the Indian market
Vivek stressed Alcatel's commitment to the Indian market, saying they plan to invest heavily in manufacturing, supply chain management, marketing and distribution channels.
"We will appeal to the new young consumers of India and therefore our strategy will be digital first," he added.
He also noted their plans to introduce innovative consumer reach programs and marketing strategies.
"We are not here to play a very short inning," Vivek assured, confident of their long-term plans for India.