The median annual pay for non-promoter Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in India has hit ₹10 crore, a 13% increase from last year.

The latest Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2025 revealed this information.

The survey also shows that other C-level executives like Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), and Chief Security Officers (CSOs) have also seen their pay rise by 7-11%.