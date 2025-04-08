The new feature solves problems like employers not sharing UAN details with employees, leading to delays in activation and limiting access to EPFO services.

In FY 2024-25, EPFO allotted over 1.26 crore UANs, but only 35% were activated, as a separate step using Aadhaar OTP was required for activation.

Now, the employees can directly generate and activate their UAN using face authentication via the UMANG app.