Alembic Pharmaceuticals secures US FDA approval for haloperidol tablets
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got US FDA approval to sell its generic haloperidol tablets in the US.
These tablets help manage psychotic disorders and control tics in people with Tourette syndrome, making them important for both children and adults who need this treatment.
Alembic approvals hit 240 US generics
This latest win brings Alembic's total US generic approvals to 240.
Haloperidol is set to tap into a $27 million market in the United States for the 12 months ended March 2026.
After the news broke on June 5, Alembic's shares saw a small bump, even though they're still down over 11% this year.
The company's recent focus on the US seems to be paying off, with profits up 29% last quarter.