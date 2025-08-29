Alibaba's AI revenue skyrockets, sending shares up Business Aug 29, 2025

Alibaba just reported a massive jump in revenue from its AI services—think triple-digit growth—which sent its US shares up more than 6% in pre-market trading.

While the company's total revenue only ticked up by 2% and operating income actually dipped, Alibaba's heavy focus on AI is helping it stand out as rivals like JD.com and Meituan get caught up in price wars.