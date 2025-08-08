All Time Plastics IPO: 53% subscription so far
All Time Plastics's IPO is 53% subscribed after two days, with retail investors leading the way at an impressive 85%.
In contrast, non-institutional buyers are at 44%, and big institutional players have barely joined in at 37%.
The company is offering up to 10.54 million shares.
What does All Time Plastics do?
All Time Plastics has made everyday plastic products—think kitchenware, bath items, storage solutions, and kid-friendly goods.
They export to 29 countries and sell across India through both modern stores and local shops.
Their three factories can produce up to 33,000 tons a year.
For FY24, they reported ₹558 crore in revenue and a ₹47 crore net profit.
Everything else you need to know
The IPO size is ₹400.6 crore with shares priced between ₹260-275 each.
Bidding wraps up on August 11, and if all goes as planned, you'll see them listed on BSE and NSE by August 14.