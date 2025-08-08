Government e-Marketplace hits ₹5.4tn sales milestone

GeM isn't just about big numbers

GeM isn't just about big numbers—it's opening doors for small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and startups by making public procurement more accessible and transparent.

With cool features like online bidding and instant payment tracking (plus interest if payments are late), GeM is making government deals faster and fairer—and even expanding into new areas like insurance and manpower services.

If you're interested in how tech is changing old-school systems, this is one to watch!