US-Russia ties strain India's trade: Trump slaps 50% tariff on imports Business Aug 08, 2025

The US just announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian products, taking the total to 50%, effective from August 27.

This move, led by US President Donald Trump, is being linked to India's continued purchase of Russian oil—something the US says helps fund Russia's military.

The new tariffs are expected to shake up trade routes and could make it tougher for Indian goods to compete in the American market.