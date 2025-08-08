US-Russia ties strain India's trade: Trump slaps 50% tariff on imports
The US just announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian products, taking the total to 50%, effective from August 27.
This move, led by US President Donald Trump, is being linked to India's continued purchase of Russian oil—something the US says helps fund Russia's military.
The new tariffs are expected to shake up trade routes and could make it tougher for Indian goods to compete in the American market.
Experts warn of a potential 50% drop in Indian exports
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says these changes might reroute trade but aren't a sign of deglobalization, and he's hopeful India can turn challenges into opportunities.
Still, experts warn the higher costs could slash Indian exports to the US by almost half.
Interestingly, India now faces steeper tariffs than China or Vietnam—even though they also buy Russian oil—highlighting just how complicated global trade has become.