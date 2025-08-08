Next Article
Public sector banks report ₹44,218cr profit in April-June
India's public sector banks just had a standout quarter, racking up a combined profit of ₹44,218 crore—an 11% jump from last year.
Leading the pack is SBI, which alone brought in ₹19,160 crore and made up 43% of the total.
IOB, P&SB shine; PNB struggles
Indian Overseas Bank really took off with profits soaring 76%, while Punjab & Sind Bank also impressed with a 48% jump.
On the flip side, Punjab National Bank struggled this time—its profits dropped by almost half.
Overall, each bank's results show how different strategies are playing out as they adapt to changing market conditions.