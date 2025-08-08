Next Article
SC: Mobile towers are 'plant and machinery' under GST
Big news for telecom: India's Supreme Court just decided that mobile towers are "plant and machinery" under GST rules.
This means telecom companies can finally claim input tax credit (ITC) on these towers, instead of missing out because they were seen as immovable property.
The court turned down the government's argument and made it clear—only truly immovable stuff is excluded from ITC.
Telecoms can finally claim ITC on equipment
Experts are calling this a win for clarity. It settles old confusion and lines up GST with earlier tax rules, making it easier for telecom (and other big industries) to get fair tax credits on essential gear like towers.
For businesses investing in tech infrastructure, this is a solid green light to claim what's theirs.