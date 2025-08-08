SC: Mobile towers are 'plant and machinery' under GST Business Aug 08, 2025

Big news for telecom: India's Supreme Court just decided that mobile towers are "plant and machinery" under GST rules.

This means telecom companies can finally claim input tax credit (ITC) on these towers, instead of missing out because they were seen as immovable property.

The court turned down the government's argument and made it clear—only truly immovable stuff is excluded from ITC.