Alphabet issues $€3.5 billion bond to fund AI investments
Alphabet (Google's parent company) is raising at least €3 billion ($3.5 billion) through a new euro bond sale, aiming to ramp up investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.
This is their second big euro bond move this year, following a €6.75 billion debut.
Bond sale managed by major banks
The deal includes six chunks of debt, with payback periods ranging from 3 to 39 years.
Major banks like Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, and Deutsche Bank are handling the sale.
The cash will go toward Alphabet's plans to boost its AI and cloud capabilities.
Alphabet's financials and future spending plans
Alphabet pulled in $87.5 billion in sales last quarter, with revenue from Google's generative AI products growing more than 200% from a year earlier.
For 2025, they're planning record capital spending—up to $93 billion—to keep pushing ahead in AI development and expand their data centers alongside other tech giants betting big on these trends.