AM Group to build $25B AI compute hub in Greater Noida
Business
AM Group is planning a massive $25 billion AI compute hub in Greater Noida, after signing an MoU at the World Economic Forum.
This project—one of India's biggest tech investments—will roll out in phases, aiming for full power by 2030 and running entirely on clean energy.
Think: 500,000 high-performance chipsets powering next-gen AI.
Why does this matter?
This hub isn't just about big numbers—it's set to fuel global AI projects and boost India's own tech ambitions under the Viksit Bharat vision.
Developers across fields like gaming, healthcare, and energy will get access to serious computing power.
Plus, it'll create thousands of high-skilled jobs and attract more investment to the region—a real win for anyone excited about India's digital future.