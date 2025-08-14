Amazon expands same-day grocery delivery to over 1,000 cities
Amazon just expanded its same-day grocery delivery to over 1,000 cities across the US as of August 13, 2025.
Now, people in places like Phoenix, Orlando, Raleigh, and Milwaukee can get fresh groceries—including meat and seafood—delivered within hours.
Amazon isn't stopping here; they're aiming to reach more than 2,300 cities by the end of this year.
Prime members get free same-day delivery on orders over $25
Prime members score free same-day delivery on orders over $25 (otherwise it's just $2.99), while non-Prime folks pay a $12.99 flat fee per order.
This move is shaking up the grocery game for rivals like Walmart and Instacart—especially since Amazon pulled in $100 billion from groceries and household essentials last year (not even counting Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh).
All deliveries come with temperature-controlled packaging to keep things fresh.