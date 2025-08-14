Amazon expands same-day grocery delivery to over 1,000 cities

Prime members get free same-day delivery on orders over $25

Prime members score free same-day delivery on orders over $25 (otherwise it's just $2.99), while non-Prime folks pay a $12.99 flat fee per order.

This move is shaking up the grocery game for rivals like Walmart and Instacart—especially since Amazon pulled in $100 billion from groceries and household essentials last year (not even counting Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh).

All deliveries come with temperature-controlled packaging to keep things fresh.