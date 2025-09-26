Next Article
Amazon GIF 2025: Vacuum cleaners starting at just ₹2,000
Business
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is here, bringing massive discounts—up to 80% off—on vacuum cleaners. Thanks to recent GST cuts, prices are even lower than usual.
Whether you want a smart robot vacuum or a classic handheld model, there are plenty of choices from trusted brands known for powerful cleaning.
Check out the best deals
Big names like ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 Pro (70% off), Inalsa Wet and Dry (68% off), and Eureka Forbes Atom (58% off) headline the premium deals.
It's a good time to upgrade your cleaning game without breaking the bank.