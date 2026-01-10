Amazon building Walmart-like 'supercenter' in Chicago: What is it?

Amazon is expanding its physical store footprint with a new 'supercenter' in Illinois. The Orland Park Plan Commission has approved the company's plan to build a 229,000-square-foot retail center on 35 acres of land in Orland Park, a suburb of Chicago . The proposed development will include a brick-and-mortar supercenter that will sell groceries, general merchandise, and prepared foods.

Dual purpose Supercenter to double as fulfillment center The proposed supercenter will also serve as an Amazon fulfillment center. This means it will function like a department store with an Amazon warehouse at the back. Customers will be able to pick up their Amazon orders from this location, further enhancing the convenience of shopping for both physical goods and online purchases in one place.

Past ventures Amazon's history with brick-and-mortar stores The proposed supercenter isn't Amazon's first attempt at launching a physical retail location. The company has been shuttering its physical stores in droves over the past few years. In 2022, it shut all 68 of its brick-and-mortar book stores, the 4-star stores, and Pop Up shops. It also shuttered both of its Amazon Style clothing stores in 2023.