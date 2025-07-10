Next Article
Amazon joins Delhi's quick delivery race
Amazon just rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in New Delhi, specifically mentioning western Delhi.
You can get groceries, fresh fruits and veggies, snacks, and personal care items at your doorstep faster than ever.
After testing the waters in Bengaluru, Amazon is now stepping up to compete with Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.
Amazon Now vs Blinkit
Quick commerce is heating up—everyone wants things delivered instantly.
Amazon's big push (with plans for 300 "dark stores" across major cities) shows how serious they are about changing the way we shop.
If you love convenience or just hate waiting for your munchies to arrive, this move could make your life a lot easier—and it's only going to get more competitive from here.