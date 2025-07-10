Next Article
Gentari and Shell boost EV charging infrastructure in India
Gentari Green Mobility India and Shell India are joining forces to give EV users a smoother charging experience.
With this partnership, over 450 Shell Recharge stations will be added to Gentari Go's network of 3,000+ chargers—so finding a place to charge gets way simpler.
Just open the Gentari Go app, check real-time charger info, and plug in wherever you are.
Partnership makes EV charging more accessible in big cities
By combining Gentari's tech with Shell's prime locations, the partnership makes EV charging more accessible in big cities and helps push India closer to its clean mobility goals.
It's a step toward making electric vehicles an easy choice for everyone—and better for the planet too.