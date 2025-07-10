Gentari and Shell boost EV charging infrastructure in India Business Jul 10, 2025

Gentari Green Mobility India and Shell India are joining forces to give EV users a smoother charging experience.

With this partnership, over 450 Shell Recharge stations will be added to Gentari Go's network of 3,000+ chargers—so finding a place to charge gets way simpler.

Just open the Gentari Go app, check real-time charger info, and plug in wherever you are.