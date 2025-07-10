NVIDIA CEO to discuss AI restrictions with Chinese officials
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is set to meet top Chinese officials, including the commerce minister, at Beijing's International Supply Chain Expo next week.
Even with US bans on selling high-end AI chips to China, NVIDIA isn't backing out—instead, they're developing a new lower-end AI chip just for the Chinese market (priced around $6,500-$8,000).
NVIDIA's future in China and global AI hardware race
This visit comes while the US and China are locked in a tech standoff that's expected to cost NVIDIA an estimated $8 billion in sales this quarter.
Despite more local competition in China, it is inferred that many Chinese companies still prefer NVIDIA's ecosystem over homegrown options.
How well NVIDIA navigates these export rules could shape not just its future in China but also the global AI hardware race.