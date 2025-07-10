Poonawalla Fincorp's ₹1,500 crore NCDs issuance Business Jul 10, 2025

Poonawalla Fincorp is gearing up to boost its finances by raising ₹1,600 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Each NCD will be worth ₹1 lakh, and the plan has already been approved by the company's Finance Committee.

This move is all about strengthening their financial game and keeping things steady.