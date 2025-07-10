Next Article
TSMC reports 40% half-year revenue increase
TSMC, the world's top chipmaker, just posted a huge 40% revenue boost for May 2025—mostly thanks to everyone wanting AI chips.
Their total earnings for the first five months of this year hit NT$1.51 trillion (about $48.6 billion), up nearly 43% from last year.
Tech giants are buying TSMC's advanced chips
Big names in the tech industry are pouring money into TSMC's advanced chips (think: super-fast 3nm and 5nm tech) to power their AI and cloud systems.
To keep up, TSMC is investing up to $100 billion in new factories in the US.
TSMC expects mid-20% revenue growth this year
Chairman CC Wei says they're expecting another strong year with revenue growth in the mid-20% range—even with global trade tensions simmering.
Taiwan is working hard behind the scenes to avoid tariffs and keep business booming.