Amazon launches rapid delivery in Delhi
Amazon just rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in parts of Delhi after first launching it in Bengaluru.
You can get essentials like groceries, fresh produce, snacks, and personal care items delivered to your door in just 10 minutes—a service targeting urban consumers who value speed.
Amazon now is based on 'dark stores'
Amazon Now runs through "dark stores"—small local hubs stocked with popular items for quick packing and delivery.
Amazon plans to open about 300 of these across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by year-end.
This rapid growth is powered by a recent $233 million investment to boost their logistics game.
Amazon now takes on Blinkit, Zepto, and others
Amazon's jumping into a busy field with Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart Minutes already making ultra-fast deliveries the norm in many cities.
But Amazon says it's here for the long run—not just testing things out—and is seeing strong demand from Prime members and urban shoppers who really value speed.