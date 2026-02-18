Amazon leads tech layoffs in January 2026, followed by Salesforce, Pinterest
Tech companies are letting go of employees at record rates, with around 28,700 jobs cut in January 2026.
Amazon leads with 16,000 corporate layoffs, while Salesforce and Pinterest are also trimming teams.
Salesforce and Pinterest's job cuts
Salesforce has let go of about 1,000 people in a mix of sales, marketing, and support roles.
Pinterest cut 675 roles to put more resources into AI projects.
Despite all the buzz about AI investment, these companies say job cuts are needed to refocus and stay competitive.
AI's impact on jobs
Last year (2025), roughly 69,840 tech layoffs worldwide were tied to AI adoption, out of about 245,000 tech layoffs, but that was just a small slice of total layoffs.
Looking ahead, experts say AI could both create and displace jobs in the coming years.