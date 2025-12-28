Amazon halts drone delivery plans in Italy

In a statement to Reuters, Amazon confirmed its decision to stop commercial drone delivery plans in Italy after a strategic review. The company said, "Despite positive engagement and progress with Italian aerospace regulators, the broader business regulatory framework in the country does not, at this time, support our longer-term objectives for this program."

Early developments

Initial progress in Italy

Amazon had announced in December 2024 that it had successfully completed initial tests of delivery drones in San Salvo, a town in the central Abruzzo region. This announcement came as part of the company's broader plan to introduce drone deliveries as a way to improve efficiency and customer service. However, these plans have now been put on hold due to regulatory challenges.