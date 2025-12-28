Amazon halts drone delivery plans in Italy
What's the story
Amazon has announced its decision to halt plans for drone deliveries in Italy. The company said that despite making good progress with aerospace regulators, broader business regulatory issues did not support the project. The Italian civil aviation ENAC called the decision unexpected, attributing it to company policy linked to "recent financial events involving the Group."
Company response
Statement on the decision
In a statement to Reuters, Amazon confirmed its decision to stop commercial drone delivery plans in Italy after a strategic review. The company said, "Despite positive engagement and progress with Italian aerospace regulators, the broader business regulatory framework in the country does not, at this time, support our longer-term objectives for this program."
Early developments
Initial progress in Italy
Amazon had announced in December 2024 that it had successfully completed initial tests of delivery drones in San Salvo, a town in the central Abruzzo region. This announcement came as part of the company's broader plan to introduce drone deliveries as a way to improve efficiency and customer service. However, these plans have now been put on hold due to regulatory challenges.