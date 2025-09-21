Next Article
Amazon sale: Robot vacuums with mopping function starting at ₹9,000
Business
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 pre-deals are live, and robot vacuums are seeing discounts of up to 70%.
If you've been thinking about making chores easier (or just want more chill time), this is a good moment—these smart cleaners handle dust, pet hair, and even mopping with minimal effort from you.
ILIFE V20: ₹9,999 (₹19,999)
The ILIFE V20 offers both vacuuming and mopping in one go.
For something smarter, the DREAME L10s Ultra comes with AI obstacle detection and strong suction—features that suggest it could be great for homes with pets or heavy foot traffic.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO has powerful wet-dry cleaning that easily adapts to different floors.