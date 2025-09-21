Tamil Nadu to get new commercial shipyards, boost local employment
Tamil Nadu just signed big agreements with Cochin Shipyard Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited to build two new commercial shipyards in Tamil Nadu.
Each company is investing ₹15,000 crore, and together these projects are set to create over 55,000 jobs—about 10,000 from Cochin Shipyard and 45,000 from Mazagon Dock.
The state is all set to sail ahead
This move isn't just about ships—it's about making Tamil Nadu a global player in the maritime world and opening up thousands of new jobs.
The deals were signed by state agencies as part of a bigger plan (the upcoming Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025) to boost local industry and skills.
According to Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, it's a joint push by the state and central governments to drive growth and opportunities for young people across the region.