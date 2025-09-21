Next Article
Trump-Xi talks lead to TikTok's US reprieve
Business
TikTok just dodged a shutdown in the US—thanks to progress toward an agreement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
The 2024 law that would have forced ByteDance to sell TikTok's American assets by January 2025 is now on pause until mid-December, due to Trump's decision to delay enforcement, giving everyone more time to work things out.
Deal will give US investors majority control
Under the new deal, most of TikTok's US board will be Americans, with just one ByteDance member involved.
Plus, all US user data will stay on Oracle-run servers in America.
American investors will also take majority control of TikTok's US operations, leaving ByteDance with less than a 20% stake if the agreement is finalized by April 2025.