Why Indian oil firms have $1.4 billion stuck in Russia

Sanctions cut off Russia from the SWIFT banking system and blocked dollar transfers, so even though the dividends are paid (in rubles) to an Indian bank's Russian branch, they're stuck there. Some investments go through places like Singapore, which only adds more legal knots to untangle.

Attempts to use stuck funds

Indian firms have tried using these stuck funds for project costs or payments inside Russia, but most projects don't need much new cash right now—and paying for imports with these rubles is tricky due to taxes and more sanctions rules.

Despite ongoing talks between companies and the government, everyone's still searching for a solution.

It's a real-world lesson on how global politics can freeze big money—and big plans—in place.